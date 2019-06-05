SPOKANE, WASH. - The Centennial Trail welcomes 2.5 million people each year.
There are dozens of reasons why from its beauty to its miles of cycling path, but over the last couple of weeks, hundreds of brass medallions that line the Centennial Trail have been stolen and or damaged.
Two recycling centers in Spokane got buckets of them.
Glen Ahlborn is the manager over at action recycling. He says he recognized the medallions immediately. When someone brought them in on Saturday, he knew something wasn't right.
"The medallions themselves were totally ground down. Totally defaced. You could see a little bit of the top of the trees, but they're one of a kind, "Ahlborn told KHQ.
That's when Ahlborn called the police and blasted out an email to tell other recycling centers from Western Montana to the Puget Sound that someone is trying to scrap these bronze medallions.
It still doesn't erase the pain that some families like Ed Stretch and his sister Ruth are going through. Every spring, Ed, and Ruth come down to the centennial trail several times to visit their father's medallion.
It usually serves as a memorial but last Sunday it turned into heartache.
"Once a year I come down and polish it because the bronze shows good polished like brand new. I come down last Sunday, and it was gone," said Ed.
Sorting through the recovered medallions Ed and Ruth were hoping they would be able to find their father's that means so much to them. So far no luck.
"It's like defacing a tombstone and then stealing it so you can go peddle it. Like I say it hurts bad," says Ed.
If you have any information regarding the thefts, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.