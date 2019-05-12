SPOKANE, Wash. - It's 'Lime Time,' (again).
After a successful pilot program, the city of Spokane is bringing back Lime's bicycles and scooters through its new 'Wheel Share' program.
The pilot showed 95 percent of bike and scooter users think the program is good for the community, along with 59 percent of non-riders thinking the same thing. Twenty nine percent do not think the bike and scooter sharing program is good for Spokane.
The City of Spokane said there are three rules the public should keep in mind:
- Know Your Location: If you're downtown, both bikes and scooters can only be used on the street or in bike lanes. If you're outside of downtown on streets with speed limits higher than 30 mph, scooters should be used on sidewalks.
- Watch Your Speed: The speed limit in Riverfront Park is 7 mph. The speed limit on the Centennial Trail is 15 mph.
- Be Safe: Helmets are encouraged, but not currently required. Riders are also encouraged to be considerate and keep an eye out for others on the street, sidewalk and/or trail.