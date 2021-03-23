BOULDER, Colorado - The brother of the suspected Boulder supermarket shooter describes him as "deeply disturbed" and "very anti-social."
The shooter's brother, 34-year-old Ali Aliwi Alissa, told newspaper The Daily Beast that his brother is paranoid. In high school, the shooter talked about being chased and that someone was looking for him.
The shooter's brother told The Daily Beast, “not at all a political statement, it’s mental illness.”
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is facing 10 charges of first-degree murder for killing Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowika, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65; and Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51.