This afternoon we will watch for a chance for some showers to briefly return to the area. South of us into the LC Valley and Walla Walla we are continuing to watch flooding concerns as rain continues to fall that direction. If you do come across flooded roads please remember the motto, "turn around, don't drown!" If you are looking to travel we have avalanche concerns for the back country terrain of the cascades, we also have Winter Storm Warnings that direction. For the southeastern part of the state and North Idaho Winter Weather Advisories remain in place.
Tonight we will look for our next system to arrive. Models are indicating heavy rainfall for Spokane starting at about 10-11pm. Temperatures dropping overnight will turn the precipitation to snow showers as you're getting up for your Saturday. It looks like the system tomorrow will be fast moving as it pushes south by the afternoon hours. Skies look to clear up quite a bit heading into Saturday night. This cold front will also bring breezy to windy conditions to the Inland Northwest. Please make sure loose objects outside are secured.
