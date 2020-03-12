The official start of spring is a week away, but winter weather isn't quite done with the Inland Northwest.
While Wednesday, March 12, is expected to be mostly sunny with highs into the upper 40s, changes will be on the way Wednesday night. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s while cloud coverage increases.
By Friday morning, snow showers are expected to start up north and work their way down to Spokane by mid-morning. Temperatures should increase, shifting that snow to rain for a period before snow increases again overnight Friday and into Saturday.
That's when the chances for accumulation start to increase. The National Weather Service is estimating a few inches in the Spokane area. Surrounding areas are sitting under Winter Storm Warnings.
Gusty winds could also cause some issues. By Friday night, winds are expected to pick up to about 15-20 mph with gusts around 35 mph. Blowing snow will be possible.
