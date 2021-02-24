SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A package containing a cochlear implant for a local mother was delivered to the wrong address this week. The intended recipient had been fighting to get the particular device for years. She’s hopeful who ever has it will do the right thing.
“The cochlear impact is very important to me,” Amanda Claus said. “I have two children and they are very young. I rely on my hearing to be able to (communicate) with them and help them. I rely on my hearing for my job as well.”
Amanda told our ‘Help Me Hayley’ her hearing steadily declined for years.
“By the time I was 18, I was almost completely deaf,” she said. “Ever since getting the (cochlear implant) everything has been different for me.”
Amanda recently was approved for a new and improved implant. It was set to be delivered this week. Amanda says the one she currently has is discontinued and in poor condition. She was set to get the new cochlear implant hooked up next month.
“I’ve been pressuring my insurance to get this approved for three years now,” she said. “For them to say it was delivered on the day it was supposed to and it wasn’t there was extremely disappointing for me. The one I have is failing.”
Amanda’s mother sent in the following ‘Help Me Hayley’ request: “My daughter had a package miss delivered by FedEx in Spokane Valley. It had $15000 worth of her cochlear implant items. Someone signed my daughters name and FedEx won't tell her the address. No one has stepped forward saying they have the package. She has waited years to get her new implant. Please help her. Her apartment manager has tried and is helping her look, but nothing yet.”
Tracking states the package was delivered at 1:03 PM on Monday to Sunrise at the Villages Apartments in Spokane Valley. The address of the complex is 16515 E 4th Ave. The name on the package is Amanda M Claus, and the sender is Advanced Bionics.
“(The package) did require a signature,” Amanda said. “It was an indirect signature meaning neighbors could have signed for it if I wasn’t home. But I (was) home, I work from home. They delivered it to a wrong building and someone approved to take the package, and they did. FedEx typed in my name for the signature. I can’t even find who took it by last name because FedEx used mine from the package.”
If you know where the package could be, reach out to Hayley at hayley@khq.com and she will connect you with Amanda.
