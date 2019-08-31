After 8 years, and almost 40,000 shots of cinnamon whiskey, Fireball Joe is putting down the shot glasses.
Fireball Joe says every fall, he looks forward to passing out free shots to students and alumni, but he’s ready to focus on his grandkids next season instead. The football fan said before games, people line up outside his RV, saying cheers, and Go Cougs.
If you'd like to have one last drink with Fireball Joe, he's set up at the RV lot across from Martin Stadium, and starts passing out drinks a few hours before kick-off, and will be the rest of this Cougar football season.