Everything is better with hot dogs, right?

Learning that school is closed is cool and all, but learning school is closed from a hot dog is even cooler.

A South Dakota school district announced to their students that school was cancelled using a hot dog. "Mr. Hot Dog" to you and me.

In a video posted to the Parker School District's Facebook page, Mr. Hot Dog says: "I'm a hot dog! I need some heat! I'm not a cold dog! ... You cannot have school! It's too cold outside."

Mr. Hot Dog - complete with eyes, teeth, a bun and mustard - says he spoke with Superintendent Donavan DeBoer and that school will be closed Wednesday. Mr. Hot Dog suggested students can instead watch Netflix or bake a cake, but "No Fortnite !"