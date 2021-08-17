FORD, Wash. – The Corkscrew Fire has exploded to more than 15,000 acres burned. Multiple homes and outbuildings have been destroyed, as level three evacuations remain in place. WSDOT crews are advising drivers to avoid SR 231 from Ford to Hidden Road. The stretch of road likely won’t reopen until at least Thursday.
Fire danger remains extremely high as more resources are being brought in to help with the flames. Those who have lost structures say it’s gut-wrenching to see not just property, but also history, destroyed.
“It tugs on your heartstrings,” said Bill Swiger. “It makes you feel a little sick.”
Bill’s late father’s home was one of many destroyed on Happy Hill near Ford.
“All you can see left is the chimney,” he said. “We had a lot of cars over here, antiques. It’s all gone.”
Bill and other neighbors in the area fought fearlessly to save what they could, for as long as they could.
“When it came this way, we couldn't even get close to it anymore, it was so hot,” he said. “I went through flames just to get out.”
Down the hill, Kyle Cummings and his family also put up an incredible fight to save his home. They did lose a 125-year-old barn and another outbuilding.
“(The barn) was in perfect condition,” he said. “It’s all gone.”