SAINT JOHN, Wash. - Farm life comes with death, that’s a given, but for one family ranch, they say their bull recently faced an unlikely death.
“It was just unbelievable that somebody would come... and do that to the bull. To cut his nuts off and leave him lay,” Lance Mills said.
You read that right. Over the weekend, the Mills received a call that one of their bulls was found dead, just 30 or 40 yards off Rock Lake Road, just across the Spokane County border into Whitman County.
When Lance and his father Rod Mills flipped the bull’s body over, they noticed something quite unusual; the animal’s testicles had been cut clean off.
“It’s like they grabbed the testicles, took a knife and cut them off,” Rod said.
On top of that, there was blood behind the bull’s ear, leading the Mills to believe the animal had been shot. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said they cannot confirm that the person who killed the bull also cut the animal’s testicles off. Despite this sudden death, the Mills know that life on the farm must go on.
“There’s a lot more than just having cows in what we do,” Lance said.
The Mills have leased land from the Mohs Ranch for about ten years, but they do have their only family ranch toward Sprague, Washington. The Mills’ ranch has been around for three generations – Lance, just graduating from college in 2019, is set to take them into their fourth.
“Working for a living is what I like to do,” Lance said. “Being an American farmer is the best job you can have in my opinion. People say this is work but to us, it’s just a way of life.”
From planting, growing, and selling crops, to breeding the cows – being a farmer is hard work.
“It’s not like we’re living in flush money, we’ve got to work to survive,” Rod said.
While there are many more bulls to cover all the cows, this one bull does pose a loss – its death won’t break the farm by any means, but Rod and Lance agree it's the principle of it all. This bull was a living animal, and its survival led to the flourishing of many parts of the farm.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The Spokane County Cattlemen are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of those responsible for killing the Mills’ bull. Tips can be sent to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
“It does matter to us what happens to the cows, and having more people behind the ranchers’ backs would be helpful,” Lance said.