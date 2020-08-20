OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Multiple families are trying to find a way forward after losing everything to the Palmer Fire, which has burned at least 11,000 acres north of Tonasket as of Thursday.
Jerry and Judy Gran saw clumps of ash falling from the sky when a DNR team came to their home to help them evacuate. They were able to grab some clothes, medication and their cat. Judy Gran was still in her slippers when they started heading toward a motel, and she knew it was the last time she'd see her home of 20 years.
"I'm a realist, and I figured there'd be nothing left," Judy Gran said. "When they came and told us we should leave, I knew. It's gone. Bye."
Sure enough, the Palmer Fire took their home and everything else inside.
They're not the only family trying to piece their lives back together because of the devastating blaze. Jesse Bergman and his wife had to evacuate their five children, including six-week old triplets, when they realized their home was in the path of the flames.
"It was like Armageddon," Bergman said. "We've had a lot of fires in the area, but we've never had to live through the fire itself."
Bergman said most of his neighbors weren't overly concerned when the fire broke out because it looked like firefighters were getting it under control.
"We could see the smoke cloud coming up as you would with any fire and we had air support on the fire, but somebody was flying a drone out in the airspace and so they had to abandon the airspace," Bergman said.
He realized it was only a matter of time before the fire tore through the home of his dreams that he shared with his growing family. They got out in time, but the fire took all of their memories -- every picture scribbled in colored pencil, every memento of Bergman's late mother, everything.
"By the time I got back up there to grab the things that we couldn't fit in the vehicle with the kids, the flames were already coming over the top of our hill," Bergman said.
Bergman's family is staying with friends for now, but another group is rallying the support of the community for families like theirs and the Gran's. Tonasket Oroville Disaster and Relief Team lead Stacey Storm said they are ready to be a lifeline in situations like this.
"We can get them lodging, food, water, supplies, tools, anything they request. We can go out to the public and see if we can get it in there for them," Storm said. "The 2015 fire was astronomical, the help we received. It was truck after truck after truck."
Storm told KHQ to her knowledge, at least 86 families were evacuated and six homes were destroyed as of Thursday afternoon. The organization is collecting supplies for displaced families, and information about needed donations is available here. GoFundMe's have been created for Bergman's family and for Gran's family, as well.
