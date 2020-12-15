"It was so frustrating, time consuming"; Washington families struggle to get travel refunds

SPOKANE, Wash. – The year 2020 has been filled with cancellations, from concerts, to sporting events and of course, trips. The airline industry has taken a particularly big hit as millions have been scrambling to try to get refunds.
For one Washington family, that process has turned into a several weeks long headache. Their dream family vacation turning into a bit of a nightmare.
"Like lots of people, we had planned a trip back in December of 2019,” Amber Semenza said.
The destination was sure to be a dream come true for Amber’s teenage son.
"He loves the ocean, he's really obsessed,” she said. “We decided to take him to Bali.”
Amber carefully booked every last detail, even working with an area travel agent. The countdown to the vacation was on.
"Then COVID hit," she said.
Amber reached out to get credits for a future trip, and had no reason to believe she’d have such a struggle. When she went to get answers on the timeline for needed to rebook, she found the process was a bit of a mess.
"It was so frustrating, very time consuming,” she said. “I spent hours on the phone."
The travel agency she booked the trip with was no longer in business, but just prior to closing their doors, Amber says they told her, her trip insurance policy didn't cover COVID. Amber, on her days off from her job in the medical field, took on this battle alone. She went to speak to airline agents in person in Spokane, and when that didn’t progress things much, she headed to Sea-Tac to try her luck with agents there.
"I went to the Seattle Airport the day before Thanksgiving…that was horrible,” she said.
But that visit did at least provide a number to help identify her reservation. During that same time, she also connected with our ‘Help Me Hayley.’ Hayley immediately began working the phones too, quickly connecting with Delta. Within days, Delta told Hayley ‘after some digging,’ they were able to confirm Amber’s ticket had been purchased through a travel agency, and the ticket was part of their partnership with Korean Air. Delta reps assuring that their team had reached out directly to Korean Air, and that the refund was being processed.
Cautiously optimistic, Amber waited. This past weekend she called Hayley with an update.
"I'm so appreciative you continued to follow up with them,” she said. “I don't think, and I guess it's impossible to know anything with certainty, but I don't know if I would have gotten the refund without you continuing to pressure the airline."
So, what does this family plan to do with the recouped funds?
"We were talking about it and I think we're going to do some home repairs and go camping,” she said.
Amber also believes scammers tried to prey on her situation, asking her to pay a large sum of money to get back some of cash she spent on the trip. She wants to warn others to be weary, and remember, if something doesn’t seem right it probably isn’t.
The BBB has tips for anyone looking to book a trip.
If you are working to get a refund from a trip, experts recommend always trying to connect with an airline rep in person, if safe to do so. Make sure you start the process early. Also, diligently keep track of all documentation and carefully review if a refund is even available for your specific reservation.
