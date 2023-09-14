SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been one week since 23-year-old Derrick Jones fell from a three-story window. Now, he's being treated for traumatic brain injury.
"It was the worst call of my life," said Derricks's father, Frank Jones.
It's been over one week since the incident and doctors say there could have been factors outside Derricks's control. Doctors told the Jones family their son suffered a brain event like a seizure or stroke.
"We don't know a lot. What we've been able to deduce is that he may have had some kind of brain event like a seizure or a stroke," said Frank.
Frank said Derrick has never had a history of seizures or strokes, and the family is still searching for answers about what happened.
Based on the amount of coagulated blood found, doctors believe Derrick could have been on the ground for hours until an unknown neighbor found him.
"I don't know if I'll have him back, that's the biggest problem with it, it's in God's hands right now."
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the medical costs for Jones. If you want to donate, visit the GoFundMe page by clicking here.