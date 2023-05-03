SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Amid allegations against a former Central Valley High School teacher and a student's relationship becoming public, another student in the district is hoping to create change for himself and his peers.
“This is just something that I needed to do and felt called to do,” University High School Student Riley Staton said.
After the news broke of an alleged sexual relationship between former Central Valley High School teacher McKenna Kindred and her student, those across the student body and community were shocked, including Staton.
With one Instagram post, he developed a plan to provide an outlet for his fellow students, whether they attend University High, Central Valley High, or other schools across the Central Valley School District (CVSD). His post read:
“Speak up. She was a teacher, and he was a student. Speak up.”
It received over a thousand likes. From there, Staton created an online anonymous reporting forum, where anyone could submit anonymous concerns they have throughout their school.
“I really love the people and the staff and culture and environment, too much to just be able to stand on the side and let this all happen,” Staton said. “I realized that it was time to open up and figure out exactly how much was going on, and I was kind of amazed at how much the floodgates opened.”
Within four days, around 2,000 comments were submitted online. Staton said he encouraged those who truly needed help to file a report with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office says if someone needs action taken by police, to please make a report to Crime Check so their complaint can be entered into the system. They encourage all victims to come forward.
On Tuesday, Kindred pleaded not guilty to two charges – Sexual Misconduct and Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes. Her trial is set to begin the week of July 24.
No matter the outcome, Staton hopes the students who come after him will feel good being part of CVSD.
“I think a way to actually help that is to make sure we feel safe at school and comfortable around teachers,” Staton said.