The Idaho Transportation Department says two projects will begin this week, one on I-90 and the other on US-95.
A two-year project aimed at maximizing mobility and improving intersections on US-95 in Coeur d'Alene and Hayden begins Monday with surveying of the adjacent path.
Traffic impacts aren't expected until next week when ADA upgrades begin. The project is funded by a $5.1 million federal grant with match money from ITD, city of Coeur d'Alene and city of Hayden to create uniform signal spacing and add capacity on side streets.
Lane closures are possible during turn-lane construction, and turning/through movements will not be allowed at non-signalized intersections during and after curbed median installation. Pedestrians and bicyclists will be affected for most of the season with detours and closed crosswalks.
Work on the US-95 project is planned to go through November. More info on the project is available here.
On I-90, nighttime resurfacing between the state line and Northwest Blvd. will eliminate rutting. Beginning Wednesday night, drivers can expect single-lane closures on I-90, with the first lane closed eastbound. Ramps will also be closed as they are repaved.
Conditions will revert to normal during the day, and resurfacing is expected to last until September.