SPOKANE, Wash. - A new business is opening up in downtown Spokane with ties to streetwear, perseverance and Gonzaga basketball.
4AM is Spokane's newest premium vintage store opening its doors at 1009 North Washington near the Spokane Arena, the Podium and Gonzaga's campus; but that's not the only tie to Gonzaga this specialty store has.
4AM owner, Christian Jones, is the brother of former Gonzaga basketball player Jeremy Jones, who played on the team from 2015 to 2019. Jones grew up having a a connection to both athletics and fashion and after spending time in Spokane, watching his brother play basketball. He decided the Lilac City would be a great place to open up a brick and mortar store.
Jones said he wanted to bring a clothing store that catered to a different kind of demographic. He wants to offer a store with unique vintage styles, streetwear and designer finds. Jones also has his own clothing brand that he sells in store as well.
"Every time I came to Spokane it's been all love and I love how Spokane people support local businesses," said Jones. "I knew that at the end of the day as long as I put out a product that they liked and I put myself in a position to be successful with the location, everything was going to take care of itself."
4AM is not only a unique small business but it also holds a sentimental value, reminding the Jones brothers and their friends of the special kind of bonds they created in the Inland Northwest.
The inspiration for the store's name came from an example set by Jones' father. Jones remembers growing up in Houston, Texas, his father waking up at 3:45 a.m. for a morning run and before he and his brother knew it, they were running right beside him at 4 a.m.
The grand opening of the store will take place May 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first customer in line will get $50.00 in-store credit, there will be food and drinks as well as a meet and greet with some current and former Gonzaga basketball players.