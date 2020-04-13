Plenty of sunshine to kick off the work week, with temperatures slightly below average in the low 50's. (Average temperature for this time of the year is 56°).
A weak system moves in, increasing clouds, picking up winds and bringing some light valley rain and mountain snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.
The second half of the week and the weekend look good, with mainly sunny skies and daytime highs heading back up into the mid to upper 60's by Friday.
