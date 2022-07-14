Leslie Lowe
A weak system could deliver a few isolated showers overnight Thursday into early Friday morning for extreme southeast Oregon and parts of central Idaho.
 
Otherwise we are quiet, with high pressure builds in for the remainder of the week and through the weekend, delivering a round of beautiful Summer weather, with highs in the 80's and 90's with plenty of sunshine into next week. 
 
 

