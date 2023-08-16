SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Buddhist Temple is searching for justice after a group of multiple thieves robbed their on-site residence, leaving them short thousands of dollars, Sunday afternoon.
“It’s a big loss, it’s a big loss for our community,” Malia Ethredge said.
Ethredge did not grow up Buddhist, but for the last decade or so, she’s been proudly part of this peaceful, loving community. She’s the communication coordinator for Spokane’s Buddhist Institute of Universal Compassion.
“We’re a small, humble temple,” she said. “Some Sundays maybe we’re lucky if we get ten dollars.”
This practice is not about the money, it never has been. However, finances are even tighter now following this weekend’s events; a group of four women and one man came to the temple to steal valuables, and they were successful.
“As a Buddhist community, while we aren’t violent, we are very wise,” Ethredge said. “And we will catch them. I have intentions on notifying as many temples as I can.”
The robbery saga began Saturday when a few of the women came to the temple after hours, scoping out the area. They didn’t do anything that day, it was the next day on Sunday, a day of prayer, when they took deceiving action.
They wore medical masks and head scarves, hiding most of their identity.
“One woman went behind the on-site residence, and the other two knocked on the front door,” Ethredge said. “And said, ‘we’re looking for prayers, we’ll make a donation, we have somebody sick in the family.’”
The women succeeded in the lie, asking the temple’s teacher, Geshela, for guidance. He led them from the on-site residence to the inside of the temple, just a few feet away, for prayer.
Yet, Ethredge said her teacher was suspicious of the activity, because last year the temple experienced something almost identical.
“Two women, similarly dressed came asking for prayers, he brought them in... And meanwhile, they robbed the residence next door,” she said.
That happened in 2022. Back then, the thieves (unconfirmed to be the same thieves from this most recent robbery) stole around $30,000 worth of gold, silver, and coins.
For this go-around, Geshela locked the door behind him, which proved helpful. The woman who was circling the on-site residence while the other two prayed, was not successful in getting inside. However, this did not sway the thieves from trying again, just a couple hours later.
“An hour later, Geshela left to go for a walk, and they came here, and they were successful that time,” Ethredge said.
The door was still locked later in the afternoon, but this time the thieves had time to pry open a window and climb in. They made out with thousands of dollars, money that was going to go toward purchasing and installing a new heating and cooling system for the temple.
Ethredge is worried for her teacher’s safety, and the safety of everyone who practices inside the temple.
“It’s heartbreaking to be targeted,” she said. “How do we protect ourselves moving forward? I don’t know.”
Fear is present now inside the temple, and the worry of finances, that’s there too. But, there is always peace, and Ethredge said a few thieves can’t rob the Buddhists of that.
“It’s not going to stop us from doing what we do, but moving forward we will be wiser,” she said.
If you have any information on who the thieves are, please call Crime Check at (509) 456 – 2233.
The Spokane Buddhist Temple is holding a temple yard sale this Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., if you would like to stop by. The address: 728 E Rich Avenue.
Also, if you would like to donate to the temple to help them recover from this loss of funding, you can go to their website.