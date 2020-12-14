If you meet seven-year-old Savi Williams, it's impossible to miss her smile. She's always laughing, always playing, always full of joy.
"She's very spunky, she's got a big heart of gold," Savi's mom Michelle said.
Behind her smile though, Savi is in the fight of her life.
"She is currently fighting stage four glioblastoma-- brain cancer. And this is her second bout with cancer," Michelle said.
Savi is going through chemotherapy this Christmas, and with the latest news from her doctor, her mom is grateful for every moment with her daughter.
"With this diagnosis, you know, we don't know how long she's got here. So, we just take it day by day," Michelle said as she fought back tears.
Savi's older sister is in the 4-H club at school. When other high schoolers in the club caught wind of what was happening, they got right to work.
In the fall, the 4-H club showed up at Savi's house to clean up their yard. Then, as Savi's favorite holiday approached, they knew their work wasn't over.
"She's seven, and she deserves her Christmas dreams, and just like any other normal kid," 4-H member Alexandria Gustafson said.
The teens in the club and their parents transformed Savi's front yard into a winter wonderland.
"She is in love with penguins, and you'll see penguins throughout everything that we do here. There's like a little penguin up on the doorstep" Gustafson said.
"It's a Christmas miracle!" Savi said.
"It brings a lot to our hearts to make sure that, you know, she's having the best Christmas she can," fellow 4-H member Ainsley Carpenter said.
Michelle said the light display is lifting Savi's spirits, and it's clear, it's lifting Michelle's too.
"Having this Christmas all decked out the way it is, it's it means everything," Michelle said.
These members of the 4-H club are pretty well connected, because they managed to get in touch with Santa Clause himself! Together, they're going to make a very special delivery to the Williams family around Christmas Ever to make this Christmas extra special for little Savi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.