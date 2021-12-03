SPOKANE, Wash. - If you've got a hankering for challah, today is the day!
For those who have no idea what they're missing out on, challah is a traditional Ashkenazi Jewish egg bread typically eaten on Shabbat and some Jewish holidays. It’s a dough made with eggs, water, flour, yeast, and salt, great for those who must avoid dairy or meat. Occasionally, honey, raisins, olive oil, or various seeds like anise or sesame is added. A variant called 'water challah' without eggs can even be made for vegans.
Typically, challah is made weekly on Friday mornings to celebrate the Sabbath. The loaf is braided, which represents the tying together of the week. Often, two loaves are made at once. This is because the 'double loaf' commemorates the manna that fell from the heavens when the Israelites wandered in the desert of the Exodus of Egypt. The manna did not fall during the Shabbat, as a double portion would fall before and last both days instead.
A lot of ritual and significance can be placed into the eating of challah, especially as part of the Shabbat or other holiday meals. However, it can be enjoyed as part of any meal with less ceremony as well.
While it is not traditionally eaten for Hanukkah, when a night of Hanukkah falls on a Friday, challah is eaten with dinner. So hunker down and have some challah tonight!