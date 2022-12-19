Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Worley, Rockford, Hayden, Fairfield, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene, Airway Heights, and Davenport. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM Tuesday to 7 AM PST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from late Tuesday night through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&
- WSU POLICE: Man who fired shots, barricaded in an apartment is down
- Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
- ‘Ellen’ show DJ, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, dies at 40
- Next Storm Arrives Friday Night With Up to a Foot of Snow for Some Through Sunday
- Jimmy Kimmel isn't a fan of Washington State University's logo
- Flint Minshew on Coach Mike Leach: 'We'll always owe him a debt of gratitude... he changed our son's life'
- City of Spokane, county sheriff ordered to stay away from Camp Hope
- Celebration of life to honor Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen on Dec. 30 in Coeur d'Alene
- Police investigate couple who travelled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with dead daughter
- Green Bluff community mourns the loss of Gordon Beck owner of Harvest House
