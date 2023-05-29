COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Monday the public gathered at the Memorial Gardens in Coeur d’Alene to honor veterans who passed in the line of duty.
It was a humbling, beautiful ceremony where many veterans and non-veterans honored those who lost their lives fighting for the freedom of our country.
After Taps and the National Anthem played, Tim McNamara, a Navy Corpsman, said “It’s important. It’s heart-wrenching. I saw a lot of men die and to me, it’s a chance to keep their memory alive.”
McNamara, a Navy vet, served in the Vietnam War.
For him, Memorial Day means so much more.
“We need to focus on the real meaning of Memorial Day, which is to honor those that gave their lives in the ultimate sacrifice for this country - to keep us free and to fight for what we believe in,” McNamara said.
Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris emotionally spoke about a hero of his own.
“Bravery. Bravery. And bravery is what comes to mind when I think of Tommy Norris,” Sheriff Norris said.
As people observed the fallen and decorated the graves of our soldiers, an important message from a veteran who did make it back home.
“It’s not about the barbeques and stuff like that, it’s about the freedoms we have today because of those folks out there,” Ben Rutherford, Fleet Marine Force Corpsman, said.
As dozens of flags flew in the free wind, the American flag, standing front and center at half-staff, honored the reason we’re here.
“We live in the greatest country in the world because of those folks out there,” Rutherford said.