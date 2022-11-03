Leslie Lowe
Today, is cool and quiet before a significant pacific storm moves in overnight! 
 
Thursday night -Friday morning: Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, with winter storm watches in place for the norther cascades, NE mountains of Washington and the north and central panhandle mountains of Idaho.  In addition, we are anticipating our first significant snowfall of the season for the valley floors as this system initially moves in.  We could potentially see 1-3" snow in Spokane/CDA metro area, and higher totals across the norther mountains. Timing and temperatures will be everything early Friday if the leading warm front moves in a bit faster, giving temperatures a boost and allowing snow to transition to a messy rain/snow mix for your morning commute. 
 
My mid- morning, we do transition to all rain for the remainder of the day.  
Winds will pick-up as the trailing cold front moves in late afternoon/early evening Friday delivering wind gust of 40-50 mph. Some of the impacts from this wind event could be scattered power outages, downed trees and tree limbs and strong crosswinds making travel difficult.  We will follow all of our rapidly changing weather conditions as we head through the end of the week.    

 

