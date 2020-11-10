Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES WITH UP TO 4 INCHES ALONG THE WASHINGTON-IDAHO BORDER AND THE COEUR D'ALENE AREA. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND POSSIBLE DELAYS DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THERE IS A GOOD CHANCE TEMPERATURES WILL WARM ABOVE FREEZING BY MIDDAY. A SECOND DISTURBANCE WILL BRING CLUSTERS OF SNOW SHOWERS TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. SOME OF THESE SHOWERS COULD BE INTENSE RESULTING IN BRIEF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AND RAPIDLY CHANGING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&