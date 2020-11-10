Snow will continue to impact north and central Idaho through this afternoon and tonight, with winter weather advisories that will remain in place for the Camas Prairie, Blue Mtns, Silver Valley, and Lookout Pass until 4 am Wednesday.
We'll see a brief break Wednesday and Thursday. Patchy morning fog will be our biggest concern, before Mother Nature hits us with another round of unsettled weather.
Thursday through Sunday, a series of storms will bring the threat of mountain snow and more of a rain/snow mix for the valley floors as daytime highs head into the 40's and overnight lows hover in the 20's and 30's.
