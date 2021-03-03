According to my daily search for Nicolas Cage affirmations, the versatile actor once said, according to a bunch of sites that track quotes, "Nobody wants to watch perfection." Actually, the full quote was "I think what makes people fascinating is conflict, it's drama, it's the human condition. Nobody wants to watch perfection."
It was the last part that caught my attention. One, because if that's the case, then why did he make "The Rock"? That movie is perfection. That's another story, however.
So far, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have played a season of perfection. They are and have been #1 in the country all season. They made it through the shortened regular season undefeated. You know, the Gonzaga we've all come to love and know.
I have noticed, however, that when you look around town - perhaps it's just me - but it's kind of hard to tell Spokane is home to the best team in the country.
Have we been spoiled by past seasons so much that the average Spokanite doesn't take notice until tournament time?
In years past, you may have driven around town and seen "Go Zags" signs in windows from The Spokesman-Review. You may have seen reader-board after reader-board filled with Gonzaga pride.
Has Gonzaga's perfection been lost in the shuffle of the pandemic?
I don't believe so. Perhaps it's just a little more sheltered than it normally would be.
For their fans, it certainly hasn't been an issue of - as Mr. Cage may have indicated - not wanting to watch perfection. They just have been able to attend games this season due to COVID.
At Zome Design in Spokane Valley, however, they're still printing Zag pride and perfection, but the pandemic has also taken a toll. The officially licensed Zag merchandise Zome Design pumps out hasn't been doing as awesome as it has in years past, even during the Zags incredible season.
"It's a little bit different when you can't go to the games. The bars and restaurants are at 25 percent capacity," Co-Owner of Zome Design Brayden Jessen said speaking of the unusual year. "It's definitely been down. The stores have been hesitant to buy. The fans have been hesitant to buy because they can't go to the games."
While it might not feel like the Zag fever of seasons past (I like to think we've just learned to conserve our energy until tournament time), your support of Gonzaga athletics right now can also support local business at a time when it's needed most.
"Every shirt you buy from Zome Design is officially licensed by Gonzaga and proceeds go to support Gonzaga athletics," Jessen said. "You can't wear it in the kennel. I think that's been the thing that's frustrated people as you can't see it live, but you can still see it at home and cheer them on from your house in Spokane."
Nobody wants to watch perfection? For the first time in my life Mr. Cage, I might have to disagree with you.
Go Zags!
If you'd like to pick up some of Zome's official Zag merchandise like their latest "Undefeated" shirt or their clever "January, February, Gonzaga, April, May" shirt, you can CLICK HERE, head to The Zag Shop, or check your local grocery stores like Yoke's, Rosauers, Albertsons and Safeway.
