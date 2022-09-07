ITS FALL!! Beck's Harvest House gets ready to celebrate 35 years with a new corn maze

GREEN BLUFF, WASH- It's officially fall, pumpkin spice lattes are back, pumpkins are blooming, and fall-themed candles are being lit.
Beck’s Harvest House has been a staple of fall in the Spokane community for 35 years, this year they are celebrating with a brand new corn maze that has a unique design!
The maze shows off the number 35 in the middle in celebration of their anniversary. They posted to Facebook, “Our official 2022 Giant Corn Maze design celebrates the 35th anniversary of Beck’s Harvest House. Stay tuned for Fall Harvest Festival information soon!!”
On their website, they feature 35 reasons why you should come to Green Bluff and see the farm. One of the main fall reasons is getting that perfect pumpkin.
They are also looking for employees to work the farm. The price of the corn maze is $12 and is open daily.