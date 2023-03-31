SPOKANE, Wash. - After the Nashville shooting on Monday, and social media threats made against students in Spokane Valley Friday, one local family is second guessing sending their children to public school here in the Inland Northwest, or anywhere.
“That’s my world I’m sending off,” Thomas Reynolds said.
As we take a close look into the current state of our country, with firearms now ranked the number one cause of death for children and teens, Reynolds said he isn’t comfortable sending his daughter to public school. She’s only three, but he is already preparing for what’s to come.
This is a sentiment thousands of parents share from state to state. Including Reynolds' mother, Tina.
“It’s frightening,” Tina Reynolds said. “You used to hear about it in big cities and now you’re hearing about it in these little, tiny towns.”
Two East Valley High School students were arrested Friday for making threats toward members of the LGBTQ+ school community on social media. Those responsible have been arrested.
Keep in mind, this is just days after six people were shot and killed inside a school in Nashville, including three nine-year-olds. This tragedy, along with what could have happened at East Valley, makes Reynolds all the more uneasy about his daughter’s future.
In a letter to the East Valley community, Superintendent Brian Talbott shared a heartfelt message, quote:
“This incident does not define East Valley; this is not who we are or who we wish to be. We will continue our efforts to educate and to practice acceptance. Hate has no place in East Valley."
Tina believes those responsible for the threats made on Friday, and those responsible for any threat or act of violence in schools across the country, should never be let off easily. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office agrees.
In a press release, Sheriff John Nowels said, quote:
“Parents, please talk to your school-aged children about social media and how the comments/threats they make may result in their arrest. Threats, especially toward schools and classmates, will not be tolerated, and causing fear in our schools is NEVER funny."
For now, Tina, better known as GG by her granddaughter, hopes that somewhere down the line, families, students, and teachers won’t need to live through another day of tragedy in public schools.
“I’m not sure what the answer is, but I hope somebody finds it.”