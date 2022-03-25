SPOKANE, Wash. - The weather is getting warmer, the days are stretching longer, the trees and lawns are turning greener, which can only mean one thing! Well, it actually means at least a few things. But for the purposes of this article, it means it's Girl Scout cookie season!
From now until April 17, you'll be able to buy your favorite tasty cookies from Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. From classics like Thin Mints or Tagalongs to newcomers like the sweet and salty Adventurefuls, there are choices for everyone, and boxes are still just $5 each ($6 if you go with the gluten-free Toffee-tastic).
"When you buy a cookie, you're helping that girl right there," Girl Scout CEO Brian Newberry said Friday outside of KHQ. "You help that girl. All funds stay local with that girl right there."
Also, when you buy from a troop from the Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho Council, you're buying from some of the best in the nation!
"We were number two nationally in cookie sales last year as a council out of 110 councils," Newberry added.
Troops will be out in the region until April 17, and if you don't happen to see or come across one in your area, you can head to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho's website and use their cookie finder, which will tell you where a booth is in your area! You can also order cookies online.
If you're set for sweets in your own pantry, consider buying a box to be donated to military servicemembers and first responders in the Girl Scouts' Troop to Troop program, which Newberry added has seen more than 23,000 donated boxes already. It would be a truly sweet gesture on your part!
Finally, if you're not into cookies but still want to help out your local troop, you can donate here directly.