Spokane Police talked about three levels of force on Thursday:
- Control
- Impede
- Stop
"Stop" refers to deadly force, which Spokane Police say they are always trying to avoid and one way they do that is through de-escalation techniques, which fall under the "Impede" category. Among the techniques, the deployment of K-9 officers.
However, the Spokane Police K-9 Unit said a resolution from Spokane City Council wants to move the deployment to K-9 officers to the "Stop" category and essentially only allow them to be deployed when "deadly force" is justified.
The K-9 Unit says this move would put lives at risk.
As a de-escalation tool, SPD said the K-9 can put space between a potentially dangerous suspect and an officer, which they say actually decreases the chance of deadly force being used.
In a demonstration on Thursday, the K-9 Unit gave an example of a domestic violence suspect coming within seconds of potentially being in a position to kill another person. The unit recreated the exact scenario with different methods being utilized to stop the suspect such as tear gas, taser, bolawrap, and beanbag rounds. The only method deemed effective where the victim lived? The K-9.
In 2019, with more than a thousand deployments, 278 suspects were found by K-9 officers and of those, only 24 or about 9 percent were bit. SPD says 254 situations were de-escalated simply by a K-9's presence.
In 2020 so far, 5 suspects have been bit or about 2.6 percent who come in contact with a K-9, according to SPD.
"Here's the thing. The dog can still bark. The dog can still find them. The dog can still scare them. It's just that the officer can't order the dog to bite the person and cause serious bodily injury unless it's justified," City Council President Breean Beggs said last month.
The K-9 Unit disputes that, however, saying that if a dog is only allowed to be used in deadly force situations, there would be no barking because they wouldn't even be able to pull them out of the car unless they intended to use deadly force, and should the dog be pulled out, a suspect would know that the barking meant nothing because they the handler couldn't order them to bite, essentially calling their bluff.
Beggs said last month the dangers dog bites present aren't worth the risk.
"We saw that last year where the officer broke the window out of a truck and even though the person was unarmed and coming with their hands up to get out of the truck, the threw the dog in and ordered the dog to bite him," Beggs said.
The incident was deemed justified, but Sgt. Spiering with the K-9 Unit said that doesn't make it right.
"How you prevent something like that became probably the number one thing these guys (the K-9 Unit) and I wanted to tackle right off the bat," Sgt. Spiering said. "It might be legal, but is it the best? That's not necessarily an incident that we hold up as standing completely behind. Doesn't mean that it was found to be wrong, but it means that this unit does it better. Period."
Only one city council member was present at Thursday's meeting, Michael Cathcart, who said after hearing how the dogs are used, he wouldn't support the resolution as it's currently written but he would be open to amendments to suggestions citizens might have. City Council has resumed their Monday night meetings and citizens with input can express their opinions there.
