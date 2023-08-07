PULLMAN, Wash. - Amid the news of the Pac-12 conference falling apart, Washington State University’s athletic director and president are scrambling to figure out next steps, while the Pullman community is also left to sort through the ashes.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Zoe Coffee and Kitchen Owner Mike Wagoner said.
The last few days have been a whirlwind for the four schools left in the Pac-12 conference, including WSU, as the University of Oregon and University of Washington announce their move to the Big 10 conference.
While those playing on the field in Pullman are greatly impacted by this challenging transition, ordinary life for students and business owners in Pullman is also at risk. The Pac-12 plays a major role in bringing money, and memories, to this small college town.
“It’s just so sad,” Wagoner said. “I graduated from here in the 80s, I’ve seen a lot of change, but I never thought I’d see this.”
Mike Wagoner, his wife, and four kids are Cougars to the core. Their roots are planted in Pullman. Wagoner owns two Pullman staples; Zoe Coffee and Kitchen, and Cougar Country.
“They have a lot of memories in both of them,” Wagoner said.
Business booms for both businesses throughout the year, but especially during football season.
“We always look forward to football weekends,” Wagoner said. “Weekends are good, but football weekends are astronomical.”
On Cougar Football Saturdays, an open table is hard to come by at Zoe’s, the drive-thru line at Cougar Country wraps around the corner, and Cougs everywhere are happy. But, with the unknown future of WSU’s athletic conference, Wagoner is worried this could change.
The students, packing local bars, feel the stress, too.
“Football is the driving force behind the culture in Pullman,” WSU Junior Nick Rodabaugh said.
“You have to rely on the Cougar fans,” Wagoner said. “No matter what, if we’re having a good year or a bad year, they always come to the games, root for the team and have a good time.”
At the end of the day, Cougs will be Cougs and will always show up to support WSU. However, when schools like Oregon and UW visit Pullman for football games, they bring a lot of paying customers with them.
“We love it when Oregon plays here, the Oregon fans go everywhere,” Wagoner said. “We have a good relationship with them. Washington, a little bit too.”
The future of WSU’s conference is up in the air, permanent change not going into effect for at least another year. Therefore, this football season is all about taking it day by day, making the most of possibly the last few times key competitors will visit the Palouse to take on the Cougars.
“We’re Cougs, so we rise up to the occasion,” Wagoner said.