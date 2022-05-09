A week has passed since the leaked Supreme Court Draft Opinion revealed the potential future of the landmark decision, Roe v. Wade, is under threat.
In every corner of the country, the fight over abortion rights is heating up. In Wisconsin, a Molotov cocktail was launched through the window of the headquarters of an anti-abortion group. In Washington, D.C., protesters actually set up outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh.
Roe v. Wade federally protects a woman's right to an abortion, a ruling that was strengthened with the case of Casey v. Planned Parenthood. If reversed, the decision returns to the states, and nearly 2 dozen have announced plans to ban abortions outright, including Idaho.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee has vowed to protect a woman's right to choose, but today we asked 5th District Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers about her thoughts on the issue.
"I think it's important that this is still a decision pending," she stated. "We don't know what the courts will rule. It would be a decision that would go back to the states."
We asked if she believed banning abortion would be the best course of action, and she said, "I would like to see a protection of life. I believe life should be protected. I'd like to see each state make the decision. I'm pleased that the court is reviewing [Roe v. Wade]."