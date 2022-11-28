SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands of people across the region woke up to a snowy Monday, as the mid-week winter storm came earlier than expected.
“It’s just part of Spokane,” Darrin Wittkopp said.
Wittkopp’s family has owned the local business, Music City, on Monroe and Sinto in Spokane since 1962. Born and raised in the city, Wittkopp knows the winters well in the Inland Northwest.
“I grew up with it, I’ve gone through those years of shoveling all day here and going home and shoveling all night,” Wittkopp said. “It’s not so bad.”
When winter comes knocking, life goes on at Music City. Wittkopp has been shoveling snow off the sidewalk outside his family’s business since eight a.m. Monday – on his third round by one.
“It’s not that much work to make it nice for other people,” he said.
Three generations are working at the family business.
“My father helped start it, now me, and my daughter is here too,” Wittkopp said.
With the fourth generation, on the way.
“My daughter is currently with child, so we’re having our first grandchild,” Wittkopp said. “We’ll try to keep it (the tradition) going.”
Kirstin Davis with the City of Spokane said while city employees work to plow the roadways across the region – starting with hills, main arterials, then moving to hospital and school districts, before making the way to the downtown business district – business and residential owners are expected to make sure their property is clear of the snow.
“Business owners and residential property owners are responsible for clearing the sidewalks in front on their property,” Davis said. “People are expected to clear that snow and provide a thirty-six-inch path if possible.”
For Wittkopp, that is not a problem. He chuckled to himself, saying he has a “good rhythm going” as he continued to shovel snow for those walking by.