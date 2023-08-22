ELK, Wash. - Tucked away in the forests of Elk, the Oregon Road Fire destroyed one family’s home where they made memories for a decade, leaving nothing but a charred foundation.
“I can’t say it looks like a warzone, but it’s just so surreal,” Brendan Manahan said.
On Tuesday, Brendan Manahan and his family walked through the rubble of what was once their beautiful home, surrounded by burnt trees that used to be so green and lush.
“It’s the sense of not knowing, and total loss,” Manahan said. “It really leaves you in a place that sometimes the worst thing you have is your thoughts.”
On Friday, the Oregon Road Fire swept down both sides of Bridges Road, eventually overcoming Manahan’s property.
“I honestly thought the home would make it,” he said.
Unfortunately, it didn’t. It’s a sight you never plan on seeing or can even imagine seeing; your property, your home, burnt to the ground.
“With time, I know things will grow back, things will become green again, things will be built,” Manahan said. “I want my children to have this, so that’s why we’ll build it again, so their children can have it too.”
The morning after finding his home destroyed, Manahan woke up in a sweat.
“I woke up and instantly everything I didn’t get out or was lost was downloaded and flashing through my mind. All day it was with me,” he said.
From family photos to his son’s back-to-school supplies, Manahan thought of it all. Out to dinner with his family, he broke down unexpectedly. They were at Red Robin – Manahan wants to send a huge thank you to his family’s server that night, who saw their raw emotion and chose to pick up the bill.
“That was my emotional peak,” Manahan said. “This community is strong. The people who live here are resilient.”
On top of his home, Manahan’s body shop where he made a living by fixing up cars, was also destroyed.
A few cars survived the fire, but most of them didn’t.
In time, Manahan and his family will rebuild, and their property will shine anew. But, they will never forget the Oregon Road Fire.
“Each day is a different perspective or emotion, so I'm just trying to process,” Manahan said.
The family’s home is not fully covered by insurance, so Manahan’s sister has started a GoFundMe to help her brother rebuild. If you feel the desire to help, click here to donate.