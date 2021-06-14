Technology from a Boston based company called Viken, can scan for illicit drugs and find them in seconds.
The technology can scan things like bags, tires, cars, and like an x-ray can see where the drugs are inside the item.
CEO and President of Viken, Jim Ryan, said the tool can help law enforcement, know where the drugs are, so they don't expose themselves to potentially dangerous substances, and it speeds up the search process."If I can help an officer clear a car in seconds that one point took him hours, that's a lot more vehicles he can look for," said Ryan.
We have reached out to local law enforcement to see if they have used this technology and to see if they are considering it.