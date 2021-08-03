Bill and Melinda Gates
WASHINGTON - Bill and Melinda gates are officially divorced. A Washington judge signed off on their divorce Monday, putting an end to their 27-year marriage.

Under the terms of the settlement, neither of them will receive spousal support and Melinda won't change her last name.

The Microsoft co-founder is 65 years old and Melinda is 56 years old.

The two say they will continue to work together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is among the top charitable foundations in the world.

