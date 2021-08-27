SPOKANE, WA - Right now, thousands of homeless in Spokane are trying to find shelter with no luck. It's an ongoing issue made worse by several COVID-19 outbreaks both in the shelters and out in the streets. The isolation center the city set up months ago, also closing at the end of August.
"Oh, this is beyond worse than I've ever seen," Julie Garcia, the Founder of Jewels Helping Hands said. "And it's only going to get worse. We haven't hit winter yet."
For years, the city of Spokane has had an increasing number of people unable to find a bed for the night.
Mayor Nadine Woodward, running on the platform to fix the homeless issue in the city. Garcia says nothing is happening.
"When they're ready to go inside there are no beds for them to go to," she said. "For the last few weeks, Hope House has been quarantined and Cannon has been quarantined. Cannon has recently opened up a few days ago but is full immediately."
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, eight shelters have COVID outbreaks. Five of which have more than 15 positive cases.
"What that usually means is, they close those facilities to new guests," Brian Coddington, the Director of Communications for the City of Spokane said.
That paired with a shortage in staff and...
"Family shelter in beds have been full and on waiting lists for a few weeks now," Garcia said. "Even men's beds are limited."
To make matters worse, the isolation center set up months ago to house COVID-positive homeless is closing at the end of the month, with no other solution in place yet.
"That is our biggest and most scary thing is that facility closing," she said. "When someone who's homeless test positive they have to quarantine just like the rest of us there's no place to quarantine them without that isolation facility and that isolation facility has been almost full continuously."
Now, many advocates are wondering if any of the $80 million the city received to deal with COVID will go towards helping and expanding shelter availability.
"It's not as simple as throwing an additional dollars at it and adding bed space," Coddington said. "So, we're looking at a wide variety of different things. Shelter capacity and space is certainly one of them."