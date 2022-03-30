MEAD, Wash. - A Mead neighborhood is finally getting some relief from a never-ending road issue that's destroyed countless cars over the last two months.
Each day Kim Hathaway-Hollingsworth drives to pick up and drop off her daughter at the school bus stop down the road, it's only about a five-minute drive but there are obstacles.
"It's 1, 15 feet long and there's runts and bumps," Hathaway-Hollingsworth said.
She's talking about the mud bog that sits outside her home blocking off the entire neighborhood from the outside world.
"I have a chevy trailblazer and I drag bottom all the way through the mud bog," she said. "It's not safe!"
The mud bog has been an issue since February. But the county hasn't made any effort to fix it until today.
Before neighbors had to figure out a way to drive through the bog possibly damaging their cars but now the county is finally stepped up and provided a solution. However, Kim said the damage is already done.
"Both running boards of my car are buckled up. We lost the tire rod in our truck. Two of the neighbors don't have bumpers any longer. I know another neighbor doesn't have a muffler," she said. "Neighbors car is parked down there it's broken they can't even bring it home. It's been down there for a week!"
And yesterday a car got stuck.
"Took two neighbors shoveling the mud around the car to hook it up to drag it back out," she said. "I had to walk home yesterday because the neighbor was stuck in the middle of the road!"
While some make the trek, others decide to turn around. It's gotten so bad that USPS won't even go down the road to deliver mail.
"We haven't even had mail since the beginning of March," she said.
Meaning she and her neighbors have to drive nearly 14 miles to the Mead post office just to get their mail.
"What frustrates me is the county has been aware of it," she said. "I think the only reason it's getting worked on, is because we had sent letters to the fire marshalls because an ambulance or a fire truck couldn't get up here if there was an emergency."
The ongoing dilemma... now finally over.
"I can get mail tomorrow," she said.