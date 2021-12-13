Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.
A messy mix of rain and snow is expected through the day Monday, with daytime highs set to climb above average into the low to mid 40's. 
Overnight lows will fall into the mid 20's, with fog and freezing fog our biggest concern on Tuesday.
Our next system is set to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, delivering a potential 1-2" of new snow to the valley floors. 
There is another system on tap for the weekend, and with temperatures dropping throughout the week, will likely bring another round of snow to the Inland northwest.  

