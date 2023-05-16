SPOKANE, Wash. - The “revolving door” of criminal justice – when criminals are arrested, released, and arrested again - is becoming more and more concerning across the city, state, and country. Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels faces this issue each day.
"14 percent of the people who are booked into the Spokane County jail right now, are released immediately,” Sheriff Nowels said. “That's unacceptable, these are people law enforcement have determined need to be removed from our community for the community's safety, and they are put back on the streets before we're even finished writing the reports.”
The latest example of this, a 16-time felon Kaylee Zornes; she's been convicted of serious crimes, including robbery, burglary, and assault in the second, since 2010. Zornes was most recently arrested over the weekend after a five-hour standoff. Police found a gun in her car. Zornes was released 26 hours laterwith no bond.
“Because there's no penalty for committing a crime, there's really no reason for people to stop, no reason for them to change their behavior, because no one is holding them accountable,” Nowels said.
On Tuesday, Zornes appeared in front of a judge for her out-of-custody first appearance. When her counsel notified her that she was going to be arrested on additional charges - Zornes simply left the court room.She walked past two officers sent to arrest her, because they did not know what she looked like; Zornes got away and is now back on the streets.
When arrested again, she will likely face an escape charge, on top of the previous charges.
Taking a look at the bigger picture, Sheriff Nowels said sometimes it feels like law enforcement and the court employees in Spokane are working toward different goals.
"Right now, we may be the only people holding these folks accountable for breaking the law. The prosecutor's office is doing their job... they are fighting the good fight, and they are backing us up,” Nowels said. “But right now, sometimes it feels like law enforcement are the only ones making a difference... if only in a brief moment of time."
Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell said working towards solving the underlying issues of the criminal justice system is a big driving factor in his decision to remain part of that same system.
"When it gets tough or goes in a direction that you're not happy with, one of the goals that you should set is ‘we care about this community and we want to make it better and work for it, and get bonds that hopefully will respect not only the accused, but also the safety concerns of the community,’” Haskell said.
Sheriff Nowels wants to see change. For the community, for the officers, and truly for the criminals – helping them better their lives, instead of turning to crime over and over again.
“We need to change the policies; we need to bring accountability back, we need to start holding offenders accountable,” he said. “We do need to offer them treatment, we do need to offer them avenues to increase their performance to integrate into society, but we're not providing any of those measures.”
Nowels attributed part of this issue to the lack of space currently available in the Spokane County Jail. As of right now, there is a $300 million proposal in the works for a new jail, but nothing is set in stone just yet.