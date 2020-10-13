STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. -- Deputies are searching for clues about the 'suspicious' disappearance of a 65-year-old man who never showed up for an imperative neck surgery.
Doyle Putnam has been missing since August 20th. Doyle's younger brother Casey contacted our 'Help Me Hayley' for help getting word out about the case, saying he fears the worst.
"I think it's very suspicious," Casey Putnam said. "And (those who may have last seen Doyle) are all telling different stories."
Family members last had contact with Doyle after his release from the hospital on August 19th. He was in scheduled to return a week later for another operation.
"A second vertebrae in his neck is crushed," Casey said. "He was in a lot of pain.
Casey says Doyle was known to enjoy life off the grid, but says he was in no condition to be doing much when he suddenly vanished. He said he dropped his brother off at his truck and is deeply concerned about what happened after he drove away.
"He wouldn't ... couldn't ... have walked off up in the woods," he said. "His truck is still sitting at his friend's house."
Casey said he's made trips to check out his brother's last known living location.
"I've been up there two or three times walking the property," he said. "A lot of this stuff has been stolen."
Stevens County deputies are urging anyone with information to please contact them as soon as possible.
