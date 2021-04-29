We've made it to the warmest day this week, with temperatures above normal! You can expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Have your sunscreen on hand and take full advantage of today's weather conditions.
Tomorrow, we will see the effects of a cold front, with a pickup in our winds and increasing cloud coverage.
Our temperatures are expected to drop this weekend, as we are back in the 60s headed into next week.
Wishing you a great day of warm weather and outdoor fun!