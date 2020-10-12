DEARY, Idaho – A mother is devastated after her son was killed in Mexico. He passed 52 days ago, and the search for any answers from authorities on what happened continues. She’s also struggling to get his remains back to the United States.
“I've been having nightmares of him being in the morgue,” Patty Thompson said. “It's been six weeks. I want to get this done. I want to get this handled.”
August 21st was the final day of Patty’s 37-year-old son’s life. His remains have been stuck in a Mexico Morgue since. Jason Owens had only been living in Mexico for a few months when he passed. He was down there with a woman, and family members say he had told them he was ‘desperate to come home.’
Patty tells our ‘Help Me Hayley’ she feels grateful she saved multiple voicemails from Jason. She played one where he told her, ‘I love you, mom.’
His voice on her machine is all she now has left of him. She knew he was very concerned about something in the days before his death.
“He had called me,” she said. “I said to him, ‘are you in trouble, is your life in danger?’ He said, ‘mom I just need to come home.’”
Patty says she promised him, she'd help make that happen. A promise she learned just a few days after that phone call, she wouldn't be able to keep.
“It was that (Thursday) night, about 11 o'clock,” Patty said. “I had a strange sensation. Mother's intuition. I thought I was having a heart attack. My chest closed up. It felt like my heart ripped out. But then, in a split second, I was like something is wrong with Jason. I instantly knew something bad happened to my son.”
Her deepest fears confirmed with a phone call from Jason's landlord. Through a translator, Patty learned her son was gone, but it seemed no one could tell her how.
“They were saying he was shot, then I heard he committed suicide, then I heard he was stabbed,” she said. “Then, it’s suffocation. I heard all these stories. I couldn't find out anything (for certain.)”
In fact, she still can't. She is yet to see any official findings or a cause of death.
“There were two newspaper articles I had seen,” she said. “One said, (the woman in Jason’s life) had been arrested on murder but she could only be held 48 hours until (autopsy findings) come back.”
Patty was able to connect with the woman after her release, but she says the answers she provided were unsatisfactory.
“She told me they were having a domestic fight,” she said. “I'm sitting there listening to it, and I'm like, something doesn't sound right.”
She says she's tried to call the police in Mexico investigating the death. She was desperate for an update, even confirmation on how her son lost his life. Her frustration, her questions about it all, are piling up right with the passing days.
“It was just like, my world shattered,” she said.
Patty reached out to our ‘Help Me Hayley’ because in addition to struggling to get an updates on the case, she's also faced some strange roadblocks in her efforts to get her son's remains cremated. She says it has been challenged to get a straight answer on that, and how to get the remains back to the United States. Hayley has reached out to the US Embassy and Governor Brad Little in hopes someone can connect with the family to help.
Jason was a father and his mother says his children just want to say goodbye to the dad they love so much.
“His kids just want (his remains) back home so we can do a celebration of life,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
Patty says in the initial days following her son’s passing, she was unable to leave the country due to a variety of COVID related issues. She says she is now able to travel there if that’s what it takes to get some movement.
