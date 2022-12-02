SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect in a fatal shooting in the Sunset Hills area was arrested on skis after a night spent searching for him. Court documents with testimony from his grandmother describe what happened on Thursday afternoon when 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler shot and killed Douglas Brant without cause.
According to the documents, the grandparents of the suspect, Jean and Willard Chandler, were at their home on west 16th Avenue when Mitchell shot and killed Brant, an at-home nurse. Mitchell had never met Brant before Dec. 1, when he fired on the nurse "without warning or provocation."
Jean told detectives she was recently returned home from the hospital after suffering a stroke, and Thursday was the first at-home follow-up visit with the nurse. At around 1:30 p.m., Brant arrived at the home for their appointment. They settled in the living room, Willard and Jean in separate chairs and Brant alone on the couch.
Earlier in the day, Mitchell had borrowed their red Jeep to go to his storage unit to retrieve some items, including a pair of skis. Jean said she wasn't sure where Mitchell was when Brant arrived, but she could smell him cooking during the visit. No one else was in the home but the Chandlers, Mitchell, and Brant.
For around an hour, Jean says Brant discussed her on-going care plan and medication when "three loud booms" came and Brant said, "I've been shot." Jean recalled Brant set his laptop down and attempted to stand up, but he collapsed to the ground beside the couch.
Willard began rendering aid, then got up to look for Mitchell to ask for help, at which time Mitchell came around the corner from the adjacent kitchen and approached Brant, produced a handgun, and shot the nurse at close range while standing over him.
Jean told detectives she tried to speak to Mitchell, but he walked away without talking to her. She believed Mitchell than stole Willard's key fob and drove off in their red Jeep Cherokee, and Jean called police for help.
According to the court documents, Brant may have been dead already when Mitchell shot him at close range.
In the court documents, Jean revealed her grandson suffered mental health issues after he sustained traumatic brain injury from bull riding. She described him as paranoid, averse to taking medication, and isolated. She also said Mitchell was very protective of his grandparents.
Mitchell was arrested twice before the murder, once for assaulting a veterinarian after their dog died while having a tooth removed, and again after he threatened to shoot developers at a construction site.
Mitchell had previously lived at his grandparent's house, though he had recently moved out and was homeless, likely living out of his car, though he still stayed over occasionally in their spare bedroom and kept some of his belongings there. Jean told detectives he had stayed the night on Nov. 30.
On Friday morning, police found Mitchell in the area on skis he had retrieved from his storage unit the day before. Detectives believe there is probable cause Mitchell committed first-degree murder.
Brant was a registered nurse working as a caregiver through Providence Home Health. In a statement, Providence shared the following:
We were heartbroken to learn about the loss of a Providence Home Health caregiver who was killed yesterday afternoon while on a visit to provide care to patients in their Spokane home. We extend our deepest condolences to his family. We are also supporting his coworkers, who are devastated by the tragic loss of their friend and colleague. The victim of this senseless tragedy has been part of our Providence ministries for nearly two decades and his loss will be grieved by the many patients and caregivers whose lives he made better through his healing work. We ask the people of Spokane to join our prayers for the caregiver’s loved ones during this time of deep sadness.