The frustrations of some dealing with unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic has been documented. ESD says they're seeing a decline in claims as the economy begins to reopen, but there are still some Washingtonians who have been fighting for weeks for the benefits they're owed with no luck.
On Friday, I spoke with a woman who told me she has been trying for seven weeks to just get in touch with someone at the Employment Security Department.
"73, 13, 7, 3..." it sounded like Emily Young was reading off lottery numbers as she scrolled through her phone and in a way she was, she just hasn't won yet. Not by a long shot.
"239, 197," she continued.
Emily was actually just reading through the number of times she's called the Unemployment Security Department. Every day. For seven weeks.
"I've called them probably 6000 times. It's just a daily thing for me, calling them nonstop," Emily said. "It's starts to drive you crazy when you're calling upwards of 200 times a day."
Calling the Unemployment Department has turned into Emily's full-time job since she was laid off from her job of four years at a local hotel due to COVID-19.
Emily was receiving unemployment, but when she signed up for additional relief through the CARES Act, that's when her trouble began. Emily says she was automatically denied, without explanation and her unemployment benefits were gone.
It's an issue she's been trying unsuccessfully to get cleared up for seven weeks, but she just can't reach anyone at ESD to help her.
"Contacting them doesn't work. I've never gotten through, I've never had any issues resolved," Emily said frustrated. "The website doesn't work, calling doesn't work."
Emily said she begins calling every day at around 7:00 am, sometimes using her parents phones so she has three lines calling at the same time to increase her odds of actually reaching somebody, but the phone lines are already full.
Emily says when she is able to talk to someone, she gets passed from person to person.
"They just practically say they don't know how to handle my case and send me to the next person."
Eventually, Emily says after three hours, her call times out and she is hung up on.
"I know it just kinda the luck of the draw. You might get it, you might not, and I haven't been so lucky," Emily said.
I reached out multiple times to the Employment Security Department about Emily's situation and never heard back. In past stories we've done about similar issues, ESD's advice has been to keep trying. They've told me in the past that most issues can be resolved through their online portal, but Emily said she's sent dozens of messages since March and has never received a response.
Emily has certainly been persistent, too. She's called thousands of times, emailed and even faxed them, but nothing has worked for her.
"I'm just stuck between a rock and a hard place," she said.
But a 'rock and a hard place' is putting it mildly for Emily. She's actually stuck between a nightmare and a tragedy.
The nightmare is inexplicably losing her unemployment benefits she counts on to feed her 6-year-old daughter. While dealing with that, she's caught in the tragedy of losing her sister, Makayla, who was murdered back in February.
"Yeah, it's been hard," Emily said as she wiped away a tear. "It's overwhelming. Being a single mom, with everything else going on, it's a lot to take in."
She's a grieving sister and a determined mother who is thankfully surrounded by a supportive family.
"If I didn't have the support of my parents, I don't know where I'd be, honestly," Emily said before reflecting on her experience with ESD. "Our system really needs to work on this."
Still in mourning, Emily presses on, but with each day, hope becomes harder and harder to find as she says she's exhausted all avenues and is now pleading with ESD to help her out.
"Just please help me. Just try to help me," Emily said. "I'm struggling. It's hard to have hope when you're faced with having no income and no means of taking care of your family."
Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine issued a statement back in April as frustrations from Washingtonians boiled over saying the ESD will be working day and night to make sure those who qualify for unemployment benefits receive them.
“Under normal circumstances, cases are adjudicated within 21 days. That means additional information is requested and reviewed by a trained adjudicator and a decision is made in about three weeks," LeVine said back in April. "However, right now is anything but normal. We’ve had more claims in the past 7 weeks than we had in the prior 3.5 years combined! The work of an adjudicator requires specialized training and additional skill development in order to make sure these cases are fairly and accurately processed, and it takes time to staff up this team. In the meantime, we know that people continue to wait for an answer."
LeVine and the ESD released this video earlier back in April, outlining what the department is doing to get the process done quicker.
But for Emily Young, the process has been anything but quick, and she's now just hoping someone at ESD can help her out.
"I'm a full-time working mom so losing that 7 weeks of pay has just completely been devastating for us."
