Leslie Lowe
Mid-week weather looks good with partly sunny skies, mountain sprinkles and daytime highs popping up into the 70's! 
 
Thursday and Friday remain mild, with daytime highs holding in the 70's, weather however becomes more unstable with the arrival of our next series of storms bringing us the potential of scattered thunderstorms to wrap up the work week.  
Temperatures continue to drop through the weekend into the 60's, with scattered showers expected all the way into Monday.
 
Have a great Day!
Leslie

