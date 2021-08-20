Weather Alert

.A strong system moving into the Pacific Northwest will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to the area starting this afternoon and continuing through Saturday. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... The National Weather Service in Spokane has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Portions of North Central Idaho, including the following areas, Lewis and Nez Perce. Portions of Washington, including the following areas, Asotin, Garfield and Spokane. * Through Saturday afternoon. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and continue through Saturday. These showers will be slow moving and contain moderate to heavy rain. * Locally heavy rain in a short amount of time over steep terrain or recently burned areas heightens the risk of dangerous flash flooding and debris flows. Sudden rushes of water in creeks and stream drainages could wash away anyone or anything nearby. Debris flows can cause considerable damage to structures along the way. Road washouts or rockslides are also possible from localized heavy rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&