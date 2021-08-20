As another harvest winds down on the Palouse, the steady work inside Bill's Service in Spangle, Washington continues.
At the front counter, a sound just as familiar to the shop's patrons as the air guns and ratchets in the back rises above all others.
"You can come in," the warm, welcoming voice of Lorna Schieche says to a polite customer not wanting to walk in front of our camera during her interview last Friday.
The 90-year-old matriarch of the mechanics has been working at Bill's Service from the very beginning.
"74 years," Lorna quickly recalls. "He (her husband, Bill Schieche) opened the business April 26, 1947."
However, the Spangle staple going back even further in the family and Lorna, the keeper of keepsakes, has the proof in pictures.
"Sometime between 1919 and 1938," she said handing me a black and white photograph of the first incarnation of the business when Bill's father owned it.
While keeping pictorial, chronological cache of your family's business over the years is important for the day when a news crew saunters into the shop, Lorna's role in the business from day one has been pretty much everything.
"I've done the books, gone for parts and done any odd jobs all through the years," Lorna proudly proclaimed.
On a normal day, you'll find Lorna in her office keeping up on the company's books and perhaps calling some customers to let them know their bill is due.
"I'm nice to them. I don't try to be naughty," Lorna grinned.
Lorna's efforts over 74 years have kept the business afloat.
"Years ago we were broke so many times," Lorna recalled. "Just didn't give up."
Though she's had some help over the years from her son, Jerry.
"We own it together," Lorna said with Jerry standing right next to her.
Back in 1978, Bill became worried about keeping up with his expanding business and put out a call to his kids for help.
Jerry answered.
"I said, 'I'll come and try it' but that was 40, 43 years ago," Jerry said.
In the subsequent years, Jerry's son and wife, Patty, also came aboard and the family in the family business grew.
"I'm glad he (Jerry) has the family he has," Lorna said bragging about Patty, with whom Lorna shares an office with.
However, when the man who started it all, Bill, passed away in 2008, there wasn't much talk of what would become of the garage when he was gone.
"His remark was he'd be here until he tipped over. And that's about what happened," Lorna said with an endearing smile.
With his wife and son at the helm of the garage, there also wasn't much of a question about what would happen when Bill passed, and also about who was and still is in charge.
"I just have to pay attention and do what she says. Like any other mom," laughed Jerry.
Even at 90-years-young, Lorna isn't slowing down.
"Oh, I've slowed down," she said as she corrected me.
Ok, she isn't planning on retiring anytime soon.
"Why? What would you do?" she answered when I asked why she just doesn't take it easy from here on out. . "I've never hated coming to work. You know, it isn't everybody who's 90-years-old that can get up in the morning and feel like they have something to do and I do."
So when does Lorna plan on calling it a career?
"I'll probably just tip over or Jerry will kick me out. One or the other," she joked.
At Bill's Service, Lorna Schieche is a boss, a historian, and a mom. The mom.
"She's the best mom I got. Best mom I ever had," Jerry quipped.
And the longevity of Lorna and Bill's Service can, of course, be best summed up from the woman herself.
"Oh, I would say, just trying to be cheerful every day and live a good, clean life," Lorna offered.