Jackknifed semi fully blocking State Route 10 just west of Ellensburg

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN EXTENDED THROUGH 10 AM PDT SATURDAY... AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE FOLLOWING AGENCIES: WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY SPOKANE REGIONAL CLEAN AIR AGENCY REGION WIDE SMOKE WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE REST OF THE WEEK AS AN EXTENSIVE AREA OF SMOKE FROM WESTERN US WILDFIRES CONTINUES TO IMPACT THE REGION. AN APPROACHING WEATHER SYSTEM LOOKS TO BRING IMPROVEMENTS BY SATURDAY. AIR QUALITY ACROSS THE REGION COULD VARY FROM MODERATE TO HAZARDOUS. POLLUTANTS IN SMOKE CAN CAUSE BURNING EYES...RUNNY NOSE...AGGRAVATE HEART AND LUNG DISEASES...AND AGGRAVATE OTHER SERIOUS HEALTH PROBLEMS. LIMIT OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND KEEP CHILDREN INDOORS IF IT IS SMOKY. PLEASE FOLLOW MEDICAL ADVICE IF YOU HAVE A HEART OR LUNG CONDITION. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON WILDLAND FIRE SMOKE IMPACTING WASHINGTON VISIT THE WASHINGTON SMOKE BLOG AT HTTP://WASMOKE.BLOGSPOT.COM AND FOR CURRENT WASHINGTON AIR QUALITY LEVELS, VISIT HTTPS://ENVIWA.ECOLOGY.WA.GOV/HOME/MAP. YOU MAY ALSO CONTACT YOUR LOCAL AIR QUALITY AGENCY.