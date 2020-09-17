Jackknifed semi fully blocking State Route 10 just west of Ellensburg

Courtesy of WSP Trooper John Bryant

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - State Route 10, just west of Ellensburg, is fully closed after a semi filled with asphalt jackknifed on the roadway.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, the roadway just west of the State Route 97 junction in Kittitas County is expected to remain closed as crews assess the spill. 

Jackknifed semi fully blocking State Route 10 just west of Ellensburg

Courtesy of WSP Trooper John Bryant

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The asphalt in the tanker will be pumped into another tanker. Some spillage was reported. 

Tags