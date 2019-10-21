OLYMPIA, Wash. - A large crash south of Olympia left traffic heavily impacted for drivers Monday afternoon.
Q13 reports the crash happened near Maytown, about nine miles south of Olympia, at about 1:00 pm Monday, October 21.
Washington State Patrol reported a semi jackknifed while going northbound on Interstate 5. Another tractor trailer then collided with the semi, forcing it through the median and causing oncoming traffic to swerve to avoid it.
Amazingly, no one was hurt, but WSP reported heavy delays will continue as crews clean up the mess of debris scattered across the roadway. The median will also have to be repaired before the roadway reopens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.