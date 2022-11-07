SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - After multiple hours of standstill traffic, a Washington State Patrol official told NonStop Local that a semi crash on I-90 eastbound is now clear.
Last Updated: Nov. 7 at 10:30 p.m.
We're continuing to track a crash on eastbound I-90 tonight that's now going on more than two hours of bringing traffic to a standstill.
Right now, the backup goes all the way back to Arthur and is slow moving all the way into downtown Spokane.
NonStop Local KHQ spoke with Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Ryan Senger, who said a detour is now in place at the Sprague exit.
Senger said there are no injuries to report and it's unclear when the crash will be cleared.
Last Updated: Nov. 7 at 8:45 p.m.
I-90 eastbound near Fancher Road is blocked by multiple jack-knifed semis in the left lane.
Road conditions are icy after a round of late afternoon snow showers fell on the cold roads.
Traffic has been blocked back as far as the Third Avenue entrance.